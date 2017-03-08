Kitten cuddlers needed at Miami-Dade animal shelter

- Newborn kittens need round-the-clock care, so when an animal shelter takes on a litter, their resources are strained. That's why Miami-Dade Animal Services started its Kitten Cuddler program.

With springtime being kitten season, the shelters are recruiting foster homes for its tiniest residents to get the care they need.

Foster families get training on bottle feeding and are given kitten care kits with heating pads, bottles and kitty formula. Shelter workers will schedule vet visits for the kittens to get booster shots, spay/neuter services, and wellness care, at no cost to the foster family.

When the kittens are big enough, the shelters will put them up for adoption through their many partners, including Petco, Petsmart, HOPE Express, or they may head north to adoption guaranteed centers through the transport program.

The Kitten Cuddler program is operated at the Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center.

To become a Kitten Cuddler Foster parent, send an email to asdfoster@miamidade.gov, and write "Kitten Cuddler" in the subject line. Training sessions take place every Saturday at 1 p.m.