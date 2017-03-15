SA Ayala will not seek death penalty in any cases

- ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced during a press conference on Thursday that she will not impose the death penalty in any cases while she's in office.

Sheriff Jerry L. Demings issued the following statement regarding the State Attorney death penalty decision:

"State Attorney Ayala contacted me late Wednesday afternoon and advised me of her decision to not seek the death penalty in the murder trials involving Markeith Loyd. While it is her decision to make, the heinous nature of Loyd's crimes resulted in the murder of Sade Dixon, an unborn child, and Lt. Clayton. Also, because of Loyd's actions, we lost Deputy Norm Lewis. I urge her to consider the wishes of the victims' families and try these cases with death as the penalty."

Orlando Police Chief Mina tells FOX 35 "I am extremely disappointed in the decision. I personally have seen video of Markeith Loyd executing Lt. Clayton while lying defenseless on the ground. This heinous crime is why we have the death penalty in the first place."

Loyd was the subject of a weeks-long manhunt following the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, 24, and her unborn child. Loyd is also accused of killing Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, 42, as she approached Loyd outside an Orlando-area Walmart.

The man accused of gunning down an Orlando police officer just weeks after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend has been indicted in the two first-degree murder cases.

A grand jury indicted Loyd on two first-degree murder charges in February. Additionally, he faces charges of killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother and attempted first degree murder with a firearm. The attempted murder charge stems from the shooting of Dixon's brother, who was left critically injured following an alleged altercation with Loyd at the home of Dixon's parents.