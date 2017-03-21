Bees clinging to wing of plane delays flight from Miami

- A flight out of Miami International Airport was delayed for several hours because of bees clinging to the wing of the plane.

A passenger on board the flight to New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport took a picture of the swarm on the wing of the American Airlines jet.

A beekeeper had to be called in to help get rid of the insects before the plane could take off, WSVN reports.

No word yet on how they got there.

The flight finally took off about four ours after its original departure time, bee free.