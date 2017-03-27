Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in Seminole shooting

- Investigators say one person is dead and five others -- including two young children -- are being treated for injuries following a shooting in central Florida.

Sanford police spokeswoman Bianca Gillet tells local news outlets that four people were shot in a house following what appears to be a domestic violence incident early Monday. She says two innocent bystanders were also shot in another location in Sanford, which is northeast of Orlando.



She says the children are ages 7 and 8, and that all five shooting victims are in critical condition.



Gillet says a police officer heard the shots at the second location and was able to capture the suspect. A weapon was found.



The names of the shooting victims haven't been released.



No further details were immediately available.