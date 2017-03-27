WATCH: Golf balls rolls into gator which promptly eats it Florida News Golf balls rolls into gator which promptly eats it A Florida man had to cut his losses when he came across an alligator on the golf course that made a snack out of his golf ball.

Dan McNamara was playing at Long Marsh Golf Course in Rotunda-West, Florida when he spotted the gator near the third hole.

The man who was playing golf with McNamara hit the ball toward a lake, it went over the green which knocked the gator in the head and rolled right next to it.

The gator promptly chomped down on the ball and slipped back into the water.

The golfer posted, "Not sure how to play this as it lies. Anyone able to help with the ruling?"

