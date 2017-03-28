Miami-Dade police shooting: 2 undercover officers ambushed, 6 suspects at large

- Two undercover Miami-Dade County police officers were in stable condition after they were ambushed as they sat in their unmarked police cruiser Monday night, officials said.

Authorities were searching for six people Tuesday morning in connection to the shooting, authorities said. One of the shooters was in his late teens and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt that only showed his eyes.

“They were outnumbered and outgunned. God was watching over them tonight,’’ John Rivera, Miami-Dade union president, said.

The shooting occurred at around 10 p.m. in Brownsville. The officers were on gang detail, The Miami Herald reported. The detectives were part of the Homicide Task Force-Gang Unit and were assisting other officers in a city-wide sweep.

