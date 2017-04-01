Mother, missing child may be headed to NC from Charlotte Co.

- Officials in Charlotte County are looking for a 14-month-old boy who may be in danger, and in his mother's custody.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said deputies are trying to find 40-year-old Marsha Needham and her infant son, Liam Eathon Hunt.

The sheriff's office said it has requested an Amber Alert, but one had not been issued as of late Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said they have an order to take the child into custody and Needham is aware deputies are looking for her.

Her last known address is on Midway Boulevard in Punta Gorda.

She may be driving a 2000 Silver GMC Jimmy with Florida tag 0923UQ.

Officials said she may be headed to North Carolina.