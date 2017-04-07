Brush fire burns near I-Drive apartments

- A large brush fire with fast movement broke out near the 12500 block of Daryl Carter Parkway, near International Drive on Friday afternoon.

Two nearby buildings at the Sheraton Hotel have been evacuated.

The fire has also come close to an International Drive apartment complex.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Lake, Orange, Volusia, Seminole and Osceola Counties until 8:00 p.m. EDT.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 35 news for the latest updates.