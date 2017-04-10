Lake County Sheriff issues warning to heroin dealers in viral PSA Florida News Lake County Sheriff issues warning to heroin dealers in viral PSA An intimidating public service announcement from the Lake County Sheriff's Office has gone viral on Facebook.

Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell fronted the appeal for Lake County residents to report heroin dealers surrounded by the four deputies.

The video has been viewed over 500,000 times since being published on Friday, but has received a mix reaction on social media. Some Facebook users backed Grinnell’s tough message, while others derided the deputies’ outfits and concern over the militarization of police in the United States.

The officers seen in the video were wearing the masks so as not to reveal their identities, because they are undercover detectives currently working drug investigations.