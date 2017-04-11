Governor declares emergency over wildfires

- Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency because of the number of wildfires burning around Florida.

Officials say wildfires in Florida have already burned 250 percent more terrain in the first three months of 2017 than during the same period last year. There are more than 100 active wildfires across more than 20,000 acres in Florida.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam says the state hasn't seen this active of a wildfire season since 2011.

Declaring a state of emergency allows Scott to deploy and use any firefighting forces or resources needed and to help distribute supplies and materials.