Disney announces plan to hire 1,000 cast members

- Walt Disney World is looking to fill up to 1,000 full-time and part-time positions this spring.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that a variety of jobs are open at Disney's theme parks, water parks, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Disney Springs and more than 20 resort hotels.

On the company website, it says it has openings in food and beverage, for bus drivers, lifeguards, and parking attendants. Click here to apply online.

Disney has more than 70,000 employees, called “cast members.” The hiring spree comes ahead of the opening of a new land, Pandora: The World of Avatar at its Animal Kingdom, next month.

