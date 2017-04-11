Missing child alert canceled, case 'resolved'

- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the case of a missing child out of For Pierce "has been resolved" and the missing child alert has been canceled.

Previously, police on Florida's east coast were looking for a 2-year-old girl who went missing from her Fort Pierce home.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said police were looking for Legacy Villanueva, a 2-year-old white female. Legacy is 3 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Legacy Villanueva was last seen wearing pink or purple shirt, khaki pants, and pink Nike shoes. She was last seen near the 2600 block of Oleander Avenue in Fort Pierce.

Legacy Villanueva may have been with 35-year-old Geneva Scott.