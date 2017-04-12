Universal Orlando limited time offer for Florida residents

- Universal Orlando Resort has launched a limited-time offer for Florida residents. With the purchase of a 2-Day, 2-Park ticket for as low as $149.99 per adult, guests will receive TWO EXTRA FREE DAYS to enjoy the thrills and excitement of the destination’s award-winning theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.



With two extra free days and no blockout dates, guests will have plenty of time to explore some of the world’s most exciting and innovative theme park experiences – including Universal Orlando’s newest ride, “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Guests receive the ultimate “Tonight Show” experience by getting up close and personal with the show’s most hilarious moments before taking off on a wild race through the streets of New York City against Jimmy Fallon himself.

This limited-time offer is valid for purchase through May 30, 2017 and must be used in full by June 30, 2017, with no blockout dates. Click here for more information.

Guests also have the option to upgrade their 2-Day Park-to-Park ticket to a 3-Park Annual Pass, which includes admission to Universal Orlando’s third amazing theme park, Universal’s Volcano Bay – grand opening May 25.



This offer is also available with select Universal Orlando vacation packages.

Information provided by Universal Orlando Resort.