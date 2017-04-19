Florida mother films arrest of 10-year-old with autism at school Florida News Florida mother films arrest of 10-year-old with autism at school A mother took video as a deputy arrested her 10-year-old son, who has autism, at an Okeechobee County school Wednesday, April 12.

The boy is being charged with felony battery for allegedly kicking a teacher back in November, according to WPTV.

Luanne Haygood told reporters her son, John Benji Haygood spent that night in a juvenile facility in Fort Pierce. He was released the next day.

Haygood said her son apparently kicked the teacher because he did not feel safe.

and was released to his mother, Luanne Haygood, on Thursday, she told WPTV.The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office told WPTV they were unaware the boy was on the autism spectrum, and school officials declined to comment.