The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) received a strange tip early Sunday morning of a white male suspect who goes by the name of "Gold Teeth."

Gold Teeth, whose actual name is Scott Michael Beekman, was about to commit a home invasion robbery when spotted. Deputies began to search the area he was reported in and eventually located the subject and his vehicle in the parking lot of convenience store. Gold Teeth then exited the location.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop. Fleeing, Gold Teeth was driving recklessly and endangering other motorists.

A citizen attempted to block Gold Teeth with his vehicle, but Gold Teeth was able to avoid him. The suspect continued to take several evasive measures and led deputies on a pursuit.

Gold Teeth began to swerve abruptly while on this chase, eventually striking a stop sign and tree. His vehicle overturned and finally came to a rest of the driver's side. Gold Teeth was entrapped in the vehicle.

The vehicle then caught fire, with the suspect still trapped. Deputies were able to break the front window of the van, pull the suspect out, and take him into custody.

Marion County Fire Rescue firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. Deputies went on to search Gold Teeth's van, finding several guns, such as: a loaded short-barreled shotgun, a loaded .32 caliber pistol, and a loaded sawed-off .22 caliber rifle. All of these guns were located near the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Gold Teeth was already a convicted felon and also had a suspended license.

Gold Teeth was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He was later released and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was booked on the following charges: fleeing with disregard to safety of person property, three counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, possession of a short barreled gun or machine gun, and driving while license suspended or revoked.