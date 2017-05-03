Search for escaped prisoner in South Florida

- Police in Homestead were scouring neighborhoods Wednesday for an inmate who escaped from a work detail.

Marv Hubbard, 40, was serving a 20 year sentence at the Dade Correctional Institution for burglary and escaped from the community work detail just after 1 p.m.

K-9 units were seen going door to door in a residential area and police also focused efforts on a nearby warehouse.

Several schools in the area were also placed on lockdown.

Hubbard stands bout 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 177 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, and a blue corrections cap, according to WSVN.

“He’s a convicted felon, was sentenced to 20 years in the Florida Department of Corrections,” Homestead Police Detective Fernando Morales told WSVN. “For some unknown reason, he decided to flee, so we don’t know what he might be capable of.”

Residents are being urged to stay indoors and lock their doors until he is found.