University to award posthumous degree to Travyon Martin

- Trayvon Martin will get a posthumous honorary college degree, five years after his death. Florida Memorial University in MIami Gardens will award Martin a Bachelor of Science degree in aviation at its commencement ceremony next week.

The teenager was shot and killed by George Zimmerman during a 2012 scuffle in Sanford. Zimmerman, a member of the neighborhood watch at the time, said he shot martin in self-defense.

The shooting sparked outrage and protests across the country. In 2013, a jury acquitted Zimmerman of second-degree murder.

Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, will accept the degree during the May 13th graduation ceremony.

The university says on its Facebook page that the degree is in honor of the steps Martin took towards becoming a pilot.

“Of special significance is awarding posthumously the Bachelor of Science Degree in Aviation to Trayvon Martin,” said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president of Florida Memorial University. “Sybrina, our alum, epitomizes strength and dignity as she uplifts other victims of violence while effecting change for a more equal and just society.”