Florida deputies search for man who threw 68-year-old woman into pool

- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating after video surfaced of a pool party where a man violently picked up a 68-year-old woman, slammed her to the ground, then tossed her into the pool.

The video shows the woman holding the leash to her dog and standing on the pool deck when witnesses yell, "Throw her in!" at a rowdy pool party in North Lauderdale.

According to WSVN, the woman was identified as Nancy James, who is on the board at the apartment complex, and reportedly went to try and quiet down the party.

The man is seen on video picking James up, but slipping, knocking both of them to the ground before he picked her up again and threw her in the pool.

All the partygoers fled after the woman was thrown into the water.

Deputies and paramedics responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Saturday night. James has a large bruise but was otherwise OK.

Deputies are investigating and trying to talk to anyone involved and identify the man who threw her into the pool. Anyone with information should call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS, and you could be eligible for a reward.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: