Canceled flights cause fights among Spirit Airlines passengers Florida News Canceled flights causing fights among Spirit Airlines passengers Several Spirit Airlines flights out of Fort Lauderdale were canceled, prompting anger and fighting among the passengers.

Broward Sheriff's deputies were called to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Monday to deal with the angry passengers. Videos posted online show deputies trying to break up fights and detaining some unruly passengers.

Nine flights were canceled, according to WSVN, which led to long lines and boiling tempers.

Some passengers were upset because they were apparently headed to a graduation and said they would miss it due to the canceled flight. Others said they wouldn't be able to leave until Wednesday.

Two men and a woman were arrested by Broward County deputies Monday night.

In a statement, airline officials say they're "shocked and saddened" to see videos of the airport incident. They blame the Airline Pilots Association for the cancellations, adding they've filed a lawsuit against the pilots association over an "unlawful job action."

The association tells CBS that Spirit pilots aren't engaged in any job action with Spirit and that the airline's operations "have experienced significant problems over the past several days."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.