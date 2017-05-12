Palm Beach K9 officer shields handler from gunfire

- A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office K9 was shot by a suspect who was presumed to be aiming for the K9's officer.

PBSO said K9 Kasper caught a bullet during a shootout with a suspect but is going to recover.

Phillip Oshea was accused of a shooting and robbery Friday morning in Jupiter. Later that day, deputies came to apprehend him, and he fired shots at them.

Deputies returned fire, killing Oshea, but K9 Kasper had already been hit while protecting his handler.

PBSO said Oshea, 46, had a warrant out for his arrest in North Carolina.