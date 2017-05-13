MISSING CHILD: Fort Meyers teen should not be approached

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 13 2017 04:28PM EDT

Updated:May 13 2017 04:28PM EDT

FORT MEYERS (FOX 13) - Florida law enforcement is looking for 15-year-old Macenziee Schmandt, who was last seen in Fort Meyers. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Macenziee Saturday, saying she should not be approached. 

Macenziee was last seen in the 14100 block of Caribbean Boulevard in Fort Meyers. She was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants. 

She is 15-years-old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Again, if you see Macenziee, do not approach her. Call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or 911.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories