MISSING CHILD: Fort Meyers teen should not be approached

FORT MEYERS (FOX 13) - Florida law enforcement is looking for 15-year-old Macenziee Schmandt, who was last seen in Fort Meyers.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Macenziee Saturday, saying she should not be approached.
Macenziee was last seen in the 14100 block of Caribbean Boulevard in Fort Meyers. She was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.
She is 15-years-old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Again, if you see Macenziee, do not approach her. Call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or 911.