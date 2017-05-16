50-acre wildfire in Lake Placid 50-percent contained Florida News 50-acre wildfire in Lake Placid 50-percent contained A wildfire spread quickly to burn 50-acres in Highlands County Tuesday but was quickly contained to 50-percent by firefighters.

The Florida Forest Service and Highlands County Fire Services were drawing lines to contain the fire and keep it from threatening homes and structures in the are of Daffodil Street and Lake Cruise Avenue.

A wildfire mitigation specialist with the Florida Forest Service said via Twitter that a boat had been destroyed.

There were no evacuation orders in place. The cause of the fire was not known.

