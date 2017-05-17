Florida woman finds iguana in toilet bowl, calls 911

By: Associated Press

Posted:May 17 2017 02:35PM EDT

Updated:May 17 2017 02:43PM EDT

MIAMI, Fla. - What did a South Florida woman do when she lifted the lid on her toilet and found an iguana inside?

She closed it again and called 911.

Lt. Scott Mullin of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Venom One unit tells the Miami Herald it's the first time he's found an iguana in a toilet.

Mullin says when the call came in Tuesday night, he asked the dispatcher to make sure it was an iguana and not a snake.

He says the woman, her daughter and grandchildren were waiting when he arrived at their home in West Kendall, south of Miami. Mullin says the two-foot lizard likely came up through the pipes.

Mullin used gloves to lift the iguana from the bowl, put it in a box and drove it to a wildlife rescue center.

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

