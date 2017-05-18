Missing Child Alert for missing 13-year-old from Miami

- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl missing from Miami Gardens.

Authorities are searching for T'kai Francis, described as a black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 18000th block of NW 32nd Ave. in Miami Gardens wearing a white polo shirt, pink jacket, and khaki shorts.

Police say she may have her hair tied back in a pony tail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Francis should call police at 305-474-1500 or 911.