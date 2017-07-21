Satellites track turtle migration for Tour de Turtles

- A green sea turtle was released into the wild Friday after being entangled in fishing gear and then rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital.

The turtle was fitted with a satellite tracking device and will be monitored for the next three months as part of a migration race.

The turtle, named Argus, is joining the 10th annual Tour De Turtles, a three-month-long race featuring 20 sea turtles.

The project is organized by The Sea Turtle Conservancy and runs from August 1 to October 31.

Tour de Turtles follows the long-distance migration of several different species of sea turtles. The turtle covering the most distance will be declared the winner.

“The importance about this turtle, of Argus, is that it is the only rehabilitated turtle to be in the Tour de Turtles," explained Dan Evans, Technology Specialists at the Sea Turtle Conservancy. “Argus represents all those rehabilitated turtles in Florida and other places, and sort of signifies the importance of being able to see how these turtles are doing once they are released back into the wild.”

To track the turtles’ progress, go to www.tourdeturtles.org.