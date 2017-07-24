Missing Child Alert: Jada Hallums, 16, of Port St. Lucie

- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl in Port St. Lucie.

Authorities say Jada Hallums, 16, was last seen in the 2200 block of SW Natema Road in Port St. Lucie.

She was wearing black pants and a blue lace top.

Hallums has a nose ring, two lip rings, a tattoo on the inside of her left ankle with the name "Jada," and a scar on her right ankle.

Authorities say she may have changed her hair color and style and she is known to wear wigs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-342-0001 or call 911.