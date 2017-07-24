New Harry Potter ride coming to Universal Orlando

- A new Wizarding World of Harry Potter thrill ride is coming to Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure in 2019.

"The new attraction will be one of the most highly-themed coaster experiences we’ve created. It will combine a new level of storytelling with an action-packed adventure…and a few surprises along the way," Universal said on its blog.

The Dragon Challenge coaster will be permanently closing on September 5th to make room for the new ride.

