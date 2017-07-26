Jacksonville police officer shot in face, suspect killed in shootout

Posted: Jul 26 2017 07:14AM EDT

Updated: Jul 26 2017 07:14AM EDT

JACKSONVILLE (AP) - Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a bank robbery suspect who shot him in the face as the two exchanged fire after a car chase.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Director Mike Bruno said during a news conference that the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon.

Bruno says officers had been patrolling Jacksonville's Westside, searching for a man suspected of robbing two banks earlier this week. He says officers spotted the suspect getting into a car, and a woman driver speeding away.

Bruno says the suspect got out of the car after a 2-mile (3-kilometer) pursuit and exchanged fire with the officer. Bruno says the officer was awake and able to speak at the hospital.

Bruno didn't release the names or races of the officer or suspect.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Jacksonville police officer shot in face, suspect killed in shootout
  • Missing child alert issued for 16-year-old girl
  • South Fla. rep seeks tougher law on texting and driving
  • Bank robbery suspect strips, throws money in air as he flees
  • Chef Gordon Ramsay cooks up unique Florida dish: Burmese python
  • Florida driver licenses, ID cards get a makeover
  • New Harry Potter ride coming to Universal Orlando
  • Driver charged in smuggling-related deaths of 10 immigrants
  • The Latest: Document: People in truck struggled to breathe
  • 60 stung by jellyfish on Florida beach