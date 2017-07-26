Missing child alert issued for 16-year-old girl

- A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Hallandale Beach.



Lacoria Gilbert was last seen in the area of 700 SW 7th Avenue in Hallandale Beach. She is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt with the word, “Pink,” on it, and black sandals.



It’s unknown if she is alone or in the company of someone else. The circumstances leading up to her disappearance is unknown as well.



Hallandale Beach Police Department asks for anyone with information on Gilbert’s whereabouts to call 954-457-1400 or 911.