Florida man attacked by alligator while bathing in retention pond

- A homeless Florida man who was bathing in a retention pond was attacked by an alligator and flown to the hospital.

It happened Monday morning around 10:20 a.m. in a pond off Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS says the victim suffered injuries to his left foot, leg, left hand and groin.

The victim, identified as 68-year-old Fredric Iman, is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The nine-foot alligator was removed from the pond and is expected to be euthanized, FOX 4 reports.

