Florida Gov. wants another raise for state law-enforcement

- Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants the state's highway patrol troopers, wildlife officers and law-enforcement agents to get another pay raise.

Scott will announce the proposal Wednesday during a visit to a Florida Highway Patrol station in Jacksonville.

This year legislators agreed to give the state's nearly 4,000 sworn-law enforcement officers a 5 percent raise. Scott wants to set aside an additional $30 million in 2018.

In a statement, the governor said the money could be used to recruit and retain officers. But Scott said each agency would come up with a plan to parcel out the raises.

Scott will include the request in budget recommendations he'll give legislators later this year. The Florida Legislature will consider the pay raise during the regular session that starts in January.