Miami firefighter rescues struggling dog from bay

- A Miami Beach firefighter saved the day for one pup struggling to swim off the coast of Miami.

Firefighters received a call about a dog struggling in the water and firefighter Emilio Sanchez jumped right in and rescued the dog, pulling it to safety.

"We see a dog about 25 yards out,” rookie firefighter Emilio Sanchez told WSVN. “He was really excited to see me.”

“I got the dog on my shoulders, swam toward the dock, and at that point, my crew was able to get a backboard so the dog could climb onto it,” he said.

After the rescue, the fire department was able to reunite the black and brown Shar-pei/Rottweiller-mix with its owner at city hall.

There's no word on how the pup named "Junior" ended up in the bay but his owner tearfully hugged him when they were reunited.