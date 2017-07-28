VIDEO: Man allegedly punches valet over payment dispute

- A man apparently punched a valet at a Fort Lauderdale beach hotel because he did not want to pay the cost of parking his car.

Surveillance video from the Ocean Sky Hotel shows a man, who was a guest at the hotel, discussing something with the valet attendant on Tuesday morning.

While they’re talking, the man punches the valet in the face. The valet falls to the ground where he lays unconscious for at least 20 seconds.

The man leans over the valet and puts his arms behind his back.

WSVN News7 reports the man allegedly told hotel staff he was a retired law enforcement officer.

Fort Lauderdale police and fire rescue came to the hotel. They took the valet to the hospital, where he was later discharged.

The man was not charged with a crime because, according to police, he committed misdemeanor battery. Police say it will be up to the victim to pursue charges through the State Attorney’s Office.