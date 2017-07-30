Search for person of interest in McDonald's bathroom explosion case

- An Orange County McDonald’s was evacuated Sunday afternoon when an explosion happened in the men’s room.



The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they call a "person of interest" in the case.



Capt. Angelo Nieves said the man is in his 30s, has a goatee and is between 5'7" and 5'9".



“This is an individual we want to ask questions of because he was the last one to come out of the restroom,” Nieves said. “The explosion occurs inside the restroom approximately 30 seconds after he had vacated.”



He said at least a dozen people were in the McDonald’s when the blast went off.



“Individuals immediately stand up, they react to it and then start to leave,” Nieves said. “They immediately look towards the restroom area.”



Nieves said the men's room was badly damaged.



“Both locations, both stalls were damaged, so there was extensive damage to the stall area," he said. "Obviously the management here wants to do the repairs that they can."



Deputies said the ATF is helping with the investigation.