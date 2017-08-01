Disney hiring Floridians to work from home

- If you dream of being part of the Disney team, but can't make the move to Orlando, you might be in luck.

Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media - also known as the Disney Store - is hiring people who live in Florida for work-from-home customer service representative positions.

Disney's career website says the people in this role with answer calls and emails from customers, among other things.

According to the listing, "Guest Service experience [is] preferred and [the] ability to demonstrate strong Guest-focused engagement over the phone and via email."

Job responsibilities also include “creating magical moments for guests of all ages,” of course!

The Disney Store is also looking for work-from-home candidates in Texas, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina.

To view the listing in Florida, visit https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/miami/guest-services-representative-work-from-home-florida/391/4752903

For other work-from-home listings on Disney's career website, visit https://jobs.disneycareers.com/search-jobs?k=work%20from%20home