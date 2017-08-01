Disney hiring Floridians to work from home

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 01 2017 07:08PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01 2017 08:16PM EDT

ORLANDO (FOX 13) - If you dream of being part of the Disney team, but can't make the move to Orlando, you might be in luck.

Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media - also known as the Disney Store - is hiring people who live in Florida for work-from-home customer service representative positions.

Disney's career website says the people in this role with answer calls and emails from customers, among other things.

According to the listing, "Guest Service experience [is] preferred and [the] ability to demonstrate strong Guest-focused engagement over the phone and via email."
Job responsibilities also include “creating magical moments for guests of all ages,” of course!

The Disney Store is also looking for work-from-home candidates in Texas, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina. 

To view the listing in Florida, visit https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/miami/guest-services-representative-work-from-home-florida/391/4752903

For other work-from-home listings on Disney's career website, visit https://jobs.disneycareers.com/search-jobs?k=work%20from%20home

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Disney hiring Floridians to work from home
  • New Florida driver licenses to boost security
  • Search for person of interest in McDonald's bathroom explosion case
  • VIDEO: Man allegedly punches valet over payment dispute
  • Couple hugged before lying on train tracks in suicide pact
  • Scott on transgender ban: Trump 'focused on the safety'
  • Miami firefighter rescues struggling dog from bay
  • How carnival rides are inspected in Florida
  • Florida Gov. wants another raise for state law-enforcement
  • Disney World employees demand higher wages