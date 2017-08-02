VIDEO: Customers trash Jacksonville Chick-fil-A

- Customers trashed a Chick-fil-A at the River City Marketplace in Jacksonville Monday night after an apparent argument over an order.

The incident was documented by another customer, who posted video and photos on her Facebook page with a description of the melee.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson, meanwhile, tells Action News Jax that police are investigating the incident.

In the customer's video, two young women seem to be arguing with employees. She said in her Facebook post that two males were already arguing with employees at the store when two women tried to come inside the restaurant, but the door was locked. That's when they began hitting the doors.

They managed to get in through another unlocked door and began yelling at the employees, the customer said.

The customer said the manager was on the phone with police at one point.

In the video, the women can be heard discussing a refund they seemed to feel was due another customer. The employee is heard telling the women they refunded that customer "in cash."

Another video from the same customer appears to be after the interaction at the counter. There are condiment packets strewn across the floor as one of the women walks away, throwing some napkins as she leaves.

Someone yells "you heifer!" as she's walking away and something else flies through the air. Another of her videos show the floor littered with straws and condiment packets.

Chuck Campbell, the owner of the Chick-fil-A location, sent a statement to Action News Jax:

“We apologize for the disruption that took place at our restaurant. We are cooperating fully with the local police as there is a pending investigation.”

It was unclear if anyone would face any charges related to the incident.