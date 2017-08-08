Navy veteran wins dispute with Fla. HOA over American flag mailbox

- A Florida veteran has won another battle – this time with his homeowner’s association.

Last week, WCTV-TV reported, John Ackert got a letter from the Southwood Residential Community association in Tallahassee warning him that he could face penalties for his flag-wrapped mailbox.

"Holiday season has come to a close, please remove the American flag mailbox wrap. Decorations may be displayed 30 days prior and must be taken within 15 days after," Ackert said, reading from the letter before adding, “That's been there for four years. It was put there 30 days after I moved into the house. "

The HOA originally gave Ackert 15 days to remove the wrap or face a fine. The retired Navy officer appealed, with the support of his neighbors.

"It's just a mailbox with a flag; I don't think it's right," one said of the letter.

"They do things like that all the time. I think it's ridiculous. What's wrong with being patriotic in the country you live in?" another neighbor asked.

The HOA had planned to consider the appeal today, but Monday, Ackert said he learned they had already decided to change the rules and allow the patriotic mailbox.

The association had no immediate comment for WCTV, but Ackert had plenty to say.

"I view this as a form of bullying, to be very honest to you,” he said last week. “And I think people should stand up to bullying of any form, and particularly this."

LINK: Read more from WCTV