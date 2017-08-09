Fireworks thrown inside Wendy's, scares employees

Posted: Aug 09 2017 12:08PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09 2017 04:24PM EDT

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Broward Sheriff's Office just recently reported that the evening after the Fourth of July, when no one was really expecting fireworks, an incident occurred inside a Wendy's restaurant in Deerfield Beach.

Right before 10 p.m., surveillance video showed an employee sitting at a table near the front door. A door opens behind her and one of a handful of suspects throws a firework inside.

The suspects then reportedly fled.

The video shows the firework spark and start to fly, as it begins to emit a bit of smoke before a larger flare scares the worker away. 

The room is clearly filled with smoke while restaurant workers try to figure out what even happened.

Police say the firework created a roughly 7-inch hole in the base of the wall. 

Police believe that eight to 10 young males are responsible for the blast.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Devoune Williams at 954-321-4235. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

