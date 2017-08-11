FDLE cancels Amber Alert for 4-year-old

- An Amber Alert for 4-year-old Dominic Caprio, issued this morning, has now been canceled.

Investigators say the boy had been last seen in Jupiter on Thursday. They suspected he was in the company of Elizabeth and Luis Caprio. The alert did not indicate the relationship between the child and adults.

Authorities asked the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 BMW 740i, with a Florida license plate: CBDB47.

According to the Jupiter Police Department's Facebook page, Dominic's mom, Danielle, reported her son missing at approximately 1:24 p.m. from their Regions Way home. When she returned home, she found her son and his nanny, Blanca Castro, were gone.

Early Friday, Jupiter Police arrested Castro on a kidnapping charge, and by 1:30 p.m., the alert had been canceled but without any information about Dominic's status.

