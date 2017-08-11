Missing child alert activated for missing 11-year-old

- UPDATE: Gregory Pierre was found in an apartment complex and is now home with his family.

A missing child alert has been issued for an 11-year-old boy from Orlando.

Orange County Sheriff's Office are actively searching for Gregory Pierre, who was last seen in the area of the 2400 block of Myakka Drive in Orlando.

Gregory was last seen wearing a black undershirt, black basketball shorts and unknown colored shoes.

Gregory's hair is worn in a high top fade and he was last seen on foot.

The sheriff's office did mention Gregory has run away several times in the past.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (407) 836-4357.