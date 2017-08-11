Missing Child Alert canceled for Sanford 11-year-old

Posted: Aug 11 2017 08:54PM EDT

Updated: Aug 11 2017 09:34PM EDT

Law enforcement officers in Seminole County say the alert for a missing 11-year-old boy has been canceled and the case has been resolved.

Previously, a Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was issued for 11-year-old Michael Smiley.  

Michael is a white male, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 127 pounds, with medium-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

Michael Smiley was last seen in the 2500 block of Yale Avenue in Sanford, Florida. He was wearing a dark blue, collared shirt, long camouflage shorts, and no shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 11-year-old Michael Smiley is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070 or call 911.

