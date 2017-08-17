Dashcam video shows moment deputy hits vehicle

- Dash cam footage released before his upcoming trial shows the moment a Palm Beach deputy crashed into another vehicle while going 104 miles per hour, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Deputy Brandon Hegele's dash camera video shows him speeding west on Southern Boulevard, passing other cars, and switching lanes multiple times.

The crash happened on May 27, 2016, in Palm Beach.

The Sun Sentinel reports Hegele was looking for a suspect vehicle connected to a felony, but he had been told three times to retreat from his pursuit.

The Sun Sentinel, citing court documents, said the crash severely injured the other driver, who suffered a brain injury, fractured skull, a broken arm, back, ribs and pelvis.

Hegele's trial is scheduled to start on August 28. He is on unpaid leave from the sheriff's office.