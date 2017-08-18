Missing child alert: 1-year-old missing from Broward Co.

- A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a woman and two children out of Broward County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for 1-year-old Royalty Hinson. She may be in the company of 34-year-old Kamey Nesbitt in a gold, 2015, champagne-colored, Nissan Versa with Florida tag number HGKE16.

Royalty Hinson is a 1-year-old black female. She is 2' 2" tall and weighs 23 pounds. Royalty Hinson has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen in the 5000th block of NE 88th Avenue in Lauderhill.

Kamey Nesbitt is a 34-year-old black female. She is 5' 7" tall and weighs 145 pounds. Kamey Nesbitt has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and beige shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Royalty Hinson or Kamey Nesbitt is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 1-954-497-4700 or 911.