2 Kissimmee oolice officers fatally shot

- Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs called the shooting death of two Kissimmee Police Department officers a "heartbreaking loss" Friday evening.

The Kissimmee Police Department said two officers were shot Friday around 10:45 p.m.

The shooting happened in the area of Palmway Street and Cypress Street, one block from the intersection of US Highway 192 and N Main Street.

Heartbreaking loss of two of Kissimmee's finest officers. Please join in prayers for families, friends, and law enforcement. — Mayor Teresa Jacobs (@Mayor_Jacobs) August 19, 2017

Our law enforcement officers are true heroes and we will miss these brave Floridians. https://t.co/YZWZCYDKip — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 19, 2017