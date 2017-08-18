2 Kissimmee oolice officers fatally shot

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 18 2017 10:56PM EDT

Updated: Aug 18 2017 11:53PM EDT

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (FOX 13) - Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs called the shooting death of two Kissimmee Police Department officers a "heartbreaking loss" Friday evening. 

The Kissimmee Police Department said two officers were shot Friday around 10:45 p.m. 

The shooting happened in the area of Palmway Street and Cypress Street, one block from the intersection of US Highway 192 and N Main Street. 

