Two Jacksonville police officers shot Friday

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 19 2017 12:03AM EDT

Updated: Aug 19 2017 01:01AM EDT

JACKSONVILLE (FOX 13) - Less than an hour after two police officers were shot, one fatally, in Kissimmee, Florida, two officers were also shot in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said of of the officers was in critical condition Friday night, and the other was listed as stable.

The suspect being pursued by the officers was shot during the incident and died at the hospital.

It happened in the 5100 block of Seaboard Avenue. 

