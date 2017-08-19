Two Jacksonville police officers shot Friday
JACKSONVILLE (FOX 13) - Less than an hour after two police officers were shot, one fatally, in Kissimmee, Florida, two officers were also shot in Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said of of the officers was in critical condition Friday night, and the other was listed as stable.
The suspect being pursued by the officers was shot during the incident and died at the hospital.
It happened in the 5100 block of Seaboard Avenue.
Two #JSO police officers shot: One officer shot is in critical condition, one officer shot is in stable condition.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2017