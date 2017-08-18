Bill would block use of 'food stamps' for soda

Posted: Aug 18 2017 09:39PM EDT

Updated: Aug 21 2017 12:10PM EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A Florida House Republican filed a proposal Friday that seeks to prevent people from using food-assistance benefits to buy soft drinks.

The bill (HB 47) by Rep. Ralph Massullo, a dermatologist from Lecanto, is filed for the 2018 legislative session, which starts in January.

The proposal would direct the Florida Department of Children and Families to seek approval of a federal “waiver” that would allow the state to ban the use of benefits in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to buy soft drinks.

The program traditionally was known as food stamps.

 

Information provided by The News Service of Florida.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Bill would block use of 'food stamps' for soda
  • Total Solar Eclipse: Millions converge across US to see sun go dark
  • Kissimmee police: 2nd officer dies from injuries
  • Two Jacksonville police officers shot Friday
  • Kissimmee police officer fatally shot, another 'gravely' injured
  • Missing child alert: 1-year-old missing from Broward Co.
  • Lakeland middle school dad banned for Facebook post on burning school
  • Dashcam video shows moment deputy hits vehicle
  • Deputies: Florida woman drunkenly bites man's fishing line, swims away
  • Tavares says no to mini-pigs as pets