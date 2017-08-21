Daughter of fallen Sgt. surprised on her birthday

- Family, friends, and coworkers of two fallen Kissimmee Police Officers have begun to cope with the loss that will change their lives forever.

The daughter of one of those officers - Sergeant Roger "Sam" Howard - is celebrating the first of her birthdays without her father.

Sgt. Howard's daughter, Unique was surprised Monday while working at Publix by coworkers and rows of officers singing Happy Birthday.

A deputy spoke for the group, giving Unique some parting words on a very difficult birthday for the young woman.

"From now and forever, you don't stand alone, you don't suffer alone, you're never alone because all of these people are here for you and here to protect you," the deputy said, pointing out at the crowd who had gathered to wish her a wonderful day.

The deputy then presented Unique with a Law Enforcement Memorial Coin and a Thin Blue Line bracelet. And, of course, a birthday cake.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputies were joined by officers and deputies from the Kissimmee Police Department, St. Cloud Police Department, and Orange County Sheriff's Office for the surprise party.