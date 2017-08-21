Suspect arrested while watching eclipse

Posted: Aug 21 2017 05:11PM EDT

Updated: Aug 21 2017 07:12PM EDT

KISSIMMEE Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A car thief was caught by Orange County officers after he was distracted by the solar eclipse.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says that the 22-year-old, identified as Jocsan Feliciano Rosado, stole a vehicle and was being followed by the Orange County Sheriff's Office intrepid Auto Theft Unit.

He reportedly parked the stolen car at Harbor Freight on Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee. He also was said to have brought a welder's mask to safely view the solar eclipse.

Rosado was standing in the parking lot next to the stolen car, with the welding helmet on and looking up at the eclipse, when deputies say they swooped in and made the arrest.

