A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old baby girl and a 15-year-old girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 1-year-old Daniela Rodriguez may be with 15-year-old Diana Rodriguez. The two have been missing since Sunday, Sept. 29.

FDLE said the children were last seen in the area of 1100 East Normandy Boulevard in Deltona, Florida.

Daniela is described as a 1-year-old white female, 2-feet-tall, weighing 30 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Diana is described as a 15-year-old white female, 4-feet 11 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these children is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-736-5999 or 911.

Missing Child Alert Activation Criteria per FDLE:

1) The child must be under 18 years of age.

2) The law enforcement agency's preliminary investigation must conclude that the child's life is in danger.

3) Descriptive information and a photograph of the child must be available.

4) The agency of jurisdiction must approve the issuance of the Missing Child Alert.