Within the past six years, the cause of death for most Florida panthers hasn't been a natural one.
Since 2014, 190 panthers have died in Florida -- and 147 of those died because they were struck by a vehicle, according to the latest statistics by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. This means roughly only 23 percent have died from natural causes or after fighting among their species.
So far in 2019, according to FWC, there have been a total of 12 panther deaths in the state: 9 died after they were hit by a car, one died from an unknown cause, and another died following intraspecific aggression, meaning it was killed by another panther.